The Chicago Bears came into the 2024 season with a new sense of life. They seemed to luck out in the NFL Draft, thanks to a pick swap in the previous year’s event, which allowed them to draft one of the best quarterback prospects in years, USC’s Caleb Williams, at No. 1 overall, as well as select wide receiver Rome Odunze with another first-round pick. However, now sitting at 4-4 after their second consecutive loss, this feels like the same old Bears.

In the Bears’ previous three losses this season, each came by one score. But in Week 9 against the Cardinals, they were blown out 29-9, marking their worst showing of the season. Even that could be debated, considering their loss to the Washington Commanders the week before on a miraculous Hail Mary pass from rookie Jayden Daniels.

When a team has performances like these and has for some time now, fingers inevitably begin to point in one direction—toward head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus is now in his third season in Chicago, currently holding a 14-28 record (.333). His first season ended with a 3-14 record, and although the Bears won five of their last eight games last season to finish 7-10, the pressure was already mounting. While this season began much better, with the team winning four of their first six games, the same issues that have plagued Eberflus’ tenure—and past Bears teams—are resurfacing.

At the halfway mark of the season, teams are already parting ways with coaches, from assistants to head coaches. The New Orleans Saints, for instance, moved on from Dennis Allen on Monday. Although the Bears are not yet out of the NFC North race or playoff contention, the writing is on the wall for a franchise that has invested heavily in its future and cannot afford to remain stuck in the past. Eberflus’ time with the Bears should be on a timer, and here’s why.

The Bears can't waste their future

Firing a coach after just two seasons doesn’t exactly reflect stability within an organization. Just ask the Carolina Panthers. Letting go of Matt Eberflus last season might have seemed abrupt, especially after a four-game improvement from his first year. However, that made this season even more critical for further progress, especially given the offseason the Bears had.

Despite having only five draft picks, the Bears made the most of them, securing players who were expected to be cornerstone pieces for the offense in the years to come. With two of those picks being projected franchise leaders, the future appeared bright. However, that future is now looking bleak due to the coaching staff in place and their decision making.

It's worth noting that the Bears passed on Kliff Kingsbury, who had previously coached Caleb Williams in college. Williams, a former Heisman winner and projected No. 1 overall pick for two years, possesses every intangible necessary for success—except for the right coaching support. One glaring example of the coaching staff’s shortcomings was leaving Williams in the game late against the Cardinals, where he ended up getting hurt toward the end.

Make no mistake, the Bears have heavily invested in Williams and are committed to building around him. But they also need to protect him and ensure his health. Leaving him in during a blowout was a glaring error on the part of Eberflus and his staff.

The Bears need to find a new identity

When one thinks of the Chicago Bears brand, it's easy to gravitate toward tough, stout defenses. But one doesn’t typically associate them with prolific, high-powered offenses. And that’s what the modern NFL is all about. The Bears have yet to produce a 4,000-yard passer in a single season, which is why they’ve never truly had a franchise quarterback. Walk around Soldier Field, and you’ll likely see few retro jerseys beyond Jim McMahon’s.

Despite the offseason acquisitions from the draft and free agency that restructured the offense, Eberflus, like many coaches before him in Chicago, has yet to fully embrace an innovative offensive philosophy.

It’s understandable that Williams, as a rookie quarterback, would experience struggles. Not all rookie quarterbacks develop at the same pace, and while it may be unfair to compare him to Jayden Daniels, the pick selected right after him, the difference in their progression is noticeable. And who is Daniels' offensive coordinator in Washington? Kliff Kingsbury.

For the Bears, firing Eberflus at this point would be more than just general manager Ryan Poles moving on from another failed coach in Chicago. It would be about finding a new identity for the franchise in their next head coach—preferably one who is not defensive-minded.

Eberflus has yet to prove he can win on the road

One of the most glaring issues with Eberflus is his consistent failure to win on the road. For whatever reason, Sunday road games have been especially problematic. Following the Bears’ loss to the Cardinals in Phoenix, Chicago is now 0-18 in Sunday road games under Eberflus, according to Ari Meirov.

To put it in perspective, Eberflus has lost 28 games with the Bears, meaning over 64% of his losses have come on the road. That is unacceptable in the NFL—or any league, for that matter. Winning on the road is imperative, and errors like allowing a Hail Mary pass at the end of the game two weeks ago exemplify the team's struggles and hint at unresolved issues. In fact, Caleb Williams seemed to take a subtle shot at the coaching staff in his postgame press conference after the Cardinals loss about lingering issues from the week prior.

“Early on in the week, I think we could have done better overall in bouncing back after that,” Williams said. “I know it’s a tough loss. It’s tough for everyone in the facility, whether you’re out there making plays or making decisions up top. We need to be better at understanding we have many more games left and be a family that moves on. We have the right leaders to do that, but we need to bounce back this week.”

It’s never a good sign when your starting quarterback is subtly calling out the staff, even if he didn’t name anyone specific. Without a turnaround that leads to a playoff berth or better, it’s hard to imagine Eberflus surviving this season.