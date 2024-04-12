The 2024 wide receiver class has been hyped to be one of the best in a long time. A big reason why is Marvin Harrison Jr, who looks to be the creme de la creme of this year's group. Maserati Marv was nothing short of a star during his time at Ohio State. He's 6-foot-4 and 205-pounds but has the shiftiness and route-running prowess of smaller players. He is a true unicorn who can step into the league and immediately wreak havoc.
Harrison Jr. looks like a can't-miss prospect who will help anybody who drafts him. Anybody in the top five could use him, but one team in particular looks like an outstanding fit for the former Buckeye. That would be the Arizona Cardinals. There are three reasons why that is the case.
Marvin Harrison Jr. can do everything
There really isn't anything that Harrison Jr. can't do. Yahoo! Sports' Nate Tice broke down his game in an article recently and perfectly encapsulated what makes him such an incredible prospect. It's because he has no weaknesses and every strength imaginable.
Want someone who can win deep? Well, Harrison Jr. is one of the best at it in this year's class. What about an efficient player? He's the most efficient receiver by yards per route run of the group. Harrison Jr. can win on just about every route. He is flat-out special.
It is time. This week marks the start of the #ReceptionPerception profiles and data drops on the 2024 NFL Draft WR class!
You'll find the Big 3 on the site now:
– Marvin Harrison
– Malik Nabers
– Rome Odunze
More profiles will drop every week leading up to the draft. Stay… pic.twitter.com/EfbiBEdek5
— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) March 25, 2024
But not only can Marvin Harrison Jr bring the ball in, but he's also dynamic after the fact. Tice noted in his article that Harrison Jr. averaged 6.4 yards after the catch during his illustrious college career. For comparison's sake, Malik Nabers, who has garnered Tyreek Hill comparisons, averages 6.6 yards after the catch. Harrison Jr. can get up the field and make people miss once he hauls the ball in.
Marvin Harrison Jr. reminds me of DeVonta Smith with the ball in his hands (but much bigger, obviously).
He's not going to frequently make defenders miss in tight spaces, but his great body control and burst lets him consistently picks up yards after the catch. pic.twitter.com/E4w8qixWb3
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 26, 2024
Harrison Jr. is really a perfect prospect, or at least something close to it. He should be the number one receiver off the board. Luckily for the Cardinals, they have the fourth pick in this year's draft and the first three picks should all be quarterbacks. He might fall into their lap.
The Cardinals really need a number-one wide receiver
The state of Arizona's wide receiver room is not very strong at the moment. Perhaps they're just planning on taking one early in this draft, but the room has only subtracted this offseason. Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown walked in free agency to take a one-year prove-it deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cardinals traded former second-round pick Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons for backup quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch are Arizona's leading receivers at the position. Both have had flashes of brilliance during their careers. The highlight of Wilson's rookie season came in Week 4 when he scored twice and racked up 76 yards on seven receptions.
Michael Wilson with a multi-TD game! @mikewilllyy
📺: #AZvsSF on FOX⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023
Greg Dortch has a few big games under his belt as a spot starter over his career. One of those came against the Philadelphia Eagles last year with a 7-reception, 82-yard performance.
Greg Dortch came up CLUTCH for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday!
Greg takes us inside the Cards comeback against the Eagles today on the ALL Purpose Podcast with @Saul_Bookman and myself at 1p on @PHNX_Sports!
— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) January 2, 2024
They are solid players, but they look more like complementary players than potential number one options. Luckily for them, they can be just that playing alongside Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyler Murray
Lost in Arizona's 4-13 record from last season was that they played well when Kyler Murray returned from his torn ACL. The Cardinals went 3-5 in the eight starts Murray made a year ago and that record could've been 4-4 if Matt Prater made a game-winning field goal in Week 18. Their offense was in the top ten of EPA per play after Murray's return.
He can get Harrison Jr. the ball too. Murray sure had no problem feeding DeAndre Hopkins, whose game is similar to Harrison Jr.'s. Across 35 games in three seasons with Arizona, Hopkins put up 221 receptions, 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Murray can feed Harrison Jr., who can boost an offense that was playing well to end the year. He'd top a solid supporting cast that includes Trey McBride, James Conner, Wilson, Dortch, and any other addition they make. The Cardinals can be frisky and compete for a playoff spot with Harrison Jr. and the other draft picks they make. If they select the former Buckeye, they will be a team to look out for.