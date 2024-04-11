The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching. While there is a consensus top pick among quarterbacks, Caleb Williams, the same situation might apply to the wide receivers in this class too. After an insane career that shattered records at Ohio State, Marvin Harrison Jr. may have just edged out other star weapons in Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. This is largely because the Buckeyes star may just have the same upside as Larry Fitzgerald.
Now, comparisons are not new especially went the NFL Draft nears. However, having the ceiling of arguably one of the best receivers to play the game raises expectations on a whole new level. Marvin Harrison Jr. is experiencing just that. He got compared to Larry Fitzgerald and, by the looks of his production, he might just live up to it or even exceed it, via The Herd.
“I had a GM in Orlando tell me that Marvin Harrison Jr. is was Larry Fitzgerald 2.0, pedigree and he's a pro,” Jordan Schultz said.
The consensus top wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft Class has already proven that he has the skills. Throughout three seasons with Ohio State, he racked up 2,613 receiving yards on just 155 receptions. To put it into perspective, when he catches the ball the Buckeyes get an average gain of 16.9 yards.
Moreover, he also gets better when playing off the scrimmage. In the same span of time, he ran 159 plays for Ohio State which helped them notch a total of 2,671 yards. Then, his lethality and effectiveness increase near the end zone. Coach Ryan Day has benefitted a lot from this skill of his. He was able to lead the Buckeyes to 32 touchdowns off the scrimmage and 31 off of receptions.
What sets Harrison apart from the 2024 NFL Draft class?
Receiving is not the only thing that he is good at. He also rushed quite a bit for Ohio State during his last two seasons. In total, he was able to rush for four attempts which netted his squad 58 rushing yards with a gain of 14.5 yards per play. Harrison Jr. also recorded one rushing touchdown.
Larry Fitzgerald averages more because of the NFL's nature of having more games throughout the season. However, the Buckeyes superstar has proven his durability, and consistency to stay on the field. He played 13 games every season through his freshman and sophomore years. In his last year, he appeared in 12 games which all points to how stable his health is despite the style of football he plays.
All of this has gotten Harrison massive nods to back up his resume. He was able to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten conference. Two All-American nods also came his way at Ohio State. These testaments to his ceiling and greatness will surely please any general manager scouring for a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While fans can only speculate about how good he will turn out, it might be safe to remember that Harrison will be his own type of player. Regardless of who else is approximately close to his game, he is one of one.