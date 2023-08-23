The first “teaser” trailer for Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon has dropped. While it looks epic, the burning question is whether or not this film features lightsabers.

From the looks of the teaser trailer, Rebel Moon takes a lot of cues from other sci-fi works like Dune, but there are moments that show weapons that look eerily similar to lightsabers. The Star Wars weapons have been riffed on a number of occasions — Who else remembers the off-brand grocery store lightsaber toys? — but various characters in the four-minute teaser trailer wield glowing sticks that really look like them.

Upon a closer look, the lightsaber-like weapons do have a distinguished look. If you look closely, you'll notice that the blades of them resemble a sword more than lightsabers do. It doesn't mean that these weapons found in Rebel Moon don't serve the same function as a lightsaber, but at least aesthetically, they're slightly different.

Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder's first directorial effort since Army of Thieves. It teams him with Netflix once again. The official synopsis, per Netflix, reads: “From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutellga), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Rebel Moon will be released on December 22.