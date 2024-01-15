Rebel Wilson takes control of her own narrative and opens up about her weight.

Beloved Australian comedic actress Rebel Wilson took to Instagram on Monday to take control of the narrative surrounding her weight.

While millions of us struggle to maintain our new year's resolution to shed a few pounds, Wilson's brutally honest post hit at the universal nature of the challenge. “Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)!” Wilson admitted.

“It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does,” she continued. “I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

Fans were quick to offer their support to Wilson, and share their own truth bombs about how relatable the issue is. Wilson has been very open about her weight fluctuation over the years — she lost over 80 pounds after making a concerted effort in 2020 to become the healthiest version of herself.

As Wilson explained in another Instagram post in December, 2023 was a very busy year for her on both the personal and professional fronts.

“After a hectic year: working 7 days a week writing a book REBEL RISING, filming an action movie in Savannah and now directing THE DEB in Australia, I was definitely in need of some R&R&R time,” Wilson wrote at the time.

She continued, “Thanks to 2023 for showing me that even with a baby, even with tons of stress and pressure, I am ‘pretty strong.' 😘”

Wilson has a 1-year-old daughter, Royce Lillian, whom she shares with her fiancée Ramona Agruma.

Rebel Wilson‘s brutal honesty and relatability is part of what her fans love about her. Opening up about her weight struggles will most likely just endear her to her followers all the more.