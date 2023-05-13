Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Bobby Dalbec was once regarded as a potential star with his elite power hitting ability. Boston Red Sox fans were excited to see if Dalbec could emerge as a key player for the team at some point. Following a difficult start to his 2023 season though, Boston optioned Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester, per MLB.com.

Although the 27-year old corner infielder has flashed signs of stardom in the past, he hasn’t been able to put it all together for the Red Sox.

It’s time for Red Sox to trade Bobby Dalbec

Bobby Dalbec made his MLB debut with Boston during the shortened 2020 season. Through 23 games played, he slashed a respectable .263/.359/.600 with a .959 OPS. His impressive production in such a limited time span led many to believe Dalbec would become the Red Sox’s next big star.

In 2021, he lived up to the hype… to an extent. He hit .240 with a .792 OPS and 25 home runs. However, his OBP checked in at a lackluster .298. Dalbec clearly hadn’t reached his full potential, but 2021 was a step in the right direction. 2022 seemed destined to be the year of Bobby Dalbec.

Instead, he slashed a miserable .215/.283/.369 with a .652 OPS and 12 home runs through 117 games. Boston still believed in Dalbec, but they were also beginning to consider alternatives.

The Red Sox reportedly made Dalbec available for trade during this past offseason. A deal failed to come to fruition, and Dalbec remained in Boston. After failing to make the Red Sox’s 2023 Opening Day roster, it became clear that change was probably the best solution for all parties involved. Dalbec was later recalled to the big league club, but hit just .182/.308/.182 with a .490 OPS over 13 plate appearances.

Now with the Red Sox optioning him back to Triple-A, Boston needs to pull the trigger on a trade. They won’t receive an eye-opening return by any means, but Dalbec is still young enough to warrant a decent trade package. His immense power will catch the attention of offensive-starved teams. Ball clubs such as the Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, and Milwaukee Brewers profile as decent landing destinations for Dalbec.

Regardless of where he ends up, it is time for the Red Sox to deal him away.