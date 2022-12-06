By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

It wasn’t long ago that Bobby Dalbec was considered the future first baseman of the Boston Red Sox. Now, it looks like the 27-year-old could be on the move and potentially even dealt to an AL East rival.

At this year’s Winter Meetings, the Red Sox have reportedly been telling teams that Dalbec is available for trade. That same report stated that the Tampa Bay Rays are one of the team’s interested in acquiring Dalbec’s services.

In his three seasons and 273 games at the MLB level, Dalbec has hit .232 with 45 home runs and 133 RBI. He has shown he can hit the long ball, slugging 25 home runs in 2021. However, Dalbec has also dealt with some consistency troubles, striking out 313 times thus far into his career.

Despite his potential, the Red Sox look ready to move on. Heading into 2023, Boston has two first basemen in top prospect Triston Casas and veteran Eric Hosmer, who they acquired from the Padres last season, already on the roster. With Rafael Devers locked in at third base, Bobby Dalbec’s secondary position, it doesn’t look like he is in the Red Sox’ plan for the future.

For the Rays, Dalbec could intrigue them as a potential bounce-back option. He was ranked as Boston’s third-best prospect from 2019 to 2021 by MLB Pipeline. After trading Ji-Man Choi to the Pirates, Tampa Bay is looking into another power-hitting first baseman.

Bobby Dalbec has the power and prospect pedigree where a team like the Rays would be willing to take a chance. But for the Red Sox, it appears that Dalbec already has one foot out the door as Boston looks to trade their former top prospect.