The Boston Red Sox are experiencing some major power shortages in the last few games. No, it’s not related to electricity; it’s more related to their lack of home run power. The team’s offense has lacked a lot of long balls, ranking only 19th in the league. Their style of offense has been hit-or-miss, and it’s been missing more than hitting lately.

When asked about it, though, JD Martinez isn’t too keen on changing the nature of their offense (which relies on inside-the-park extra-base hits). The Red Sox DH said that the real problem they’ve been facing is their batters not being able to do their roles in the offense. Here’s the full quote. (via NESN)

“It’s really not our M.O. I think. That’s the game plan. … It’s a potent lineup. Essentially we got three guys in the middle of the order that really drive the ball, and really kind of aren’t doing that right now. It’s kind of just making it one of those offenses that are station to station right now. As an offense, I believe we’re underperforming.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also chimed in on the team’s struggles. He echoed Martinez’ thoughts, which was that the Sox were a team that relied on outfield hits rather than the long ball. While that’s been an effective strategy for them in the last few years, it hasn’t exactly brought them the same success of the past years.

“How many games have we played already? We don’t hit too many home runs. We hit a lot of doubles. This is who we were are. To score runs, we hit the ball in the gap, we have to run the bases well, we have to control the strike zone. It’s 119 already. The numbers are the numbers. There’s 43 more games in the season and we got to find ways to score runs. I don’t think it’s going to be through the home run.”

The Red Sox’ chances of a playoff spot are getting slimmer and slimmer by the day. Will the key to success be from their tried-and-tested offensive strategy? Or will they need to switch it up in the next few games and start going for the long ball more and more?