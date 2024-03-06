The Boston Red Sox's chances of competing in 2024 were already questioned by some people around the MLB world. Now with Lucas Giolito expected to miss most, and possibly all of 2024 due to an injury, Boston's odds of making a playoff run are uncertain at best. Manager Alex Cora is still confident in his team, though.
“I do feel we’re better than what people think,” Cora said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Alex Cora also discussed entering the final year of his Red Sox contract, via Rosenthal as well.
“Over the years — I hate to say it this way, because it feels like I’m bragging — but I have controlled the narrative since 2017,” Cora said. “Twice a day on that bench (in spring training), twice a day in Fenway, no one can say he hasn’t been able to deal with Boston.”
Red Sox's 2024 outlook
The Red Sox usually expect to win. The team has not met their lofty expectations in recent seasons. Cora has established a reputation as a good manager, but the Red Sox will have to make a difficult decision if Boston fails to reach the postseason again in 2024.
Of course, Cora has not received much help from the front office heading into the new campaign. Giolito was one of the team's primary additions this past offseason and now he might not even pitch in 2024. Tyler O'Neill and Vaughn Grissom were among Boston's other additions, but it was still a relatively quiet offseason for the big market ball club.
Expectations are not especially high for the team. Playing in a talented American League East division does not help in that regard. Boston will endure trouble trying to finish ahead of any other AL East team in the 2024 standings.
Nevertheless, Alex Cora will do everything he can to lead the Red Sox to a resilient campaign.