Vaughn Grissom was once regarded as an exciting prospect with the Atlanta Braves. In fact, some people around the MLB world expected Grissom to open the 2023 season as Atlanta's shortstop. Instead, Orlando Arica earned the job and Grissom began the year at the Triple-A level. The Braves ultimately traded Grissom to the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale deal this past offseason, and the young infielder is ready for a fresh start in Boston.
Grissom was drafted by the Braves and envisioned himself impacting Atlanta's big league ball club at some point. He did perform well when given the opportunity with the Braves. However, he saw just 64 games of big league action in 2022 and 2023 with the team.
Grissom recently joined MLB Network for an interview and shared his honest thoughts on getting traded from the Braves to the Red Sox.
“It's definitely a great opportunity, you always wish you could make it with the team you get drafted by,” Grissom said. “But that's not always the case for majority of players in this league. Being able to get an opportunity is everything I could ask for.”
Again, Grissom did hit the ball well with the Braves in limited action. He slashed .287/.339/.407/.746 across 236 plate appearances in Atlanta. Grissom revealed his mindset heading to the Red Sox after previously finding success in limited action at the MLB level.
“You always believe that you can do better. I'm not satisfied by any means,” Grissom said. “I'm glad what happened has happened. But, you know, I'm always trying to do better, get the most out of myself that I can.”
Vaughn Grissom battling injury concern ahead of Opening Day with Red Sox
Grissom's future is bright. However, he will not be ready for Opening Day due to a groin injury. The Red Sox infielder provided an update on his status during his MLB Network interview.
“Just doing what we can right now,” Grissom said. “Just taking it step by step.”
Grissom should make a big impact once he returns from his injury for Boston. The Braves likely miss Grissom, but they simply featured too much talent on their roster.
Vaughn Grissom has a realistic chance to emerge as a star with the Red Sox at some point down the road.