A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Red Sox are not having an ideal start to the 2023 MLB regular season. Although they won two of their first three games during their previous series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox have lost three in a row since, having been swept in a series by the Pittsburgh Pirates. That set concluded with a 4-1 loss for the Red Sox Wednesday.

Alex Cora did not hold back when he spoke about seeing the Pirates take out the brooms.

“Overall, they kicked our butt,” manager Alex Cora said following the series-ending loss to the Pirates at home, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “They came to Fenway Park and they swept us.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We didn’t play good baseball. We didn’t,” the Red Sox skipper added. “Obviously, the running game, we’ve got to do a better job. We showed some flashes of good stuff but overall, like today, that wasn’t good. When you aren’t scoring runs, like the last two days, you’ve got to be on point. Even when you’re scoring runs, you’ve got to play better defense.”

The offense has been a feast-or-famine type for the Red Sox so far this season, while their pitching has yet to put together an elite performance for an entire game. After scoring 27 runs in the Baltimore series, Boston churned out just eight runs (one in each of the final two games) in the three-game series versus the Pirates.

Cora is hoping that the Red Sox will get it together sooner than later, as the team prepares for their first road game of the season this Friday to start a three-game set versus the Detroit Tigers.