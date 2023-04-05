The final game of an interleague series plays out as the Pittsburgh Pirates match up against the Boston Red Sox. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series as we make a Pirates-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Pirates have gone into Fenway Park and won the first two games of this series. Ji Hwan Bae hit his first career home run, and Bryan Reynolds launched his fourth of the year. Roansy Contreras pitched well in his first start of the year, going 5 2/3 innings, while only allowing one run to get the win. After winning two against the Baltimore Orioles to start the year, the Red Sox are on the verge of being swept by the Pirates. This afternoon Corey Kluber will be tasked with getting the Red Sox back into the win column.

Here are the Pirates-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Red Sox Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-166)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Red Sox

TV: ATTP/NESN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:35 PM ET/ 10:35 AM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

For the Pirates, it starts with Bryan Reynolds, who has been hot to start the year. He leads MLB with four home runs in the young season, and he has a hit in all five games this year. In his last three games, Reynolds has seven hits, five runs, four home runs, a double, and five RBIs. He has been the bright spot so far for the Pirates’ offense and carried them in the young season. Andrew McCutchen has struggled some, getting only two hits in 11 at-bats, but he is getting on base. His OBP is .500 as he has walked seven times already this year.

Now the Pirates need to find a way to get him across the plate when he is getting on. He got on base twice yesterday, but Carlos Santana, Ji-Man Choi, and Ke’Bryan Hayes went a combined 0-12 behind him. The three are all hitting under .106 so far this season. If McCutchen continues getting on base today at the same rate he has been, it is only a matter of time before one of the three men behind him gets him across the plate.

Mitch Keller will make his second start of the season today as well. Keller’s first start was not as planned. He gave up six hits, four walks, and four runs in 4 2/3 innings, but walked away with no decision. It took Keller a while to get going last year as well. He did not have his first quality start until May 1st and did not get his first win as a starter until May 31st. He needs to do what he did in 2021, where he bounced back from a bad first start to go five innings and only give up one run in a win. If he does that tonight, and someone other than Reynolds produces, the Pirates will get the sweep.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have not had a problem scoring runs in the young season. Yesterday was the first time this year the Red Sox did not score six or more runs. Adam Duvall, Alex Verdugo, and Rafael Devers have all hit the ball well to start the year. So far this season, they all have batting averages over .340, and all have an OBP over .370. Duvall has added two home runs, and nine RBIs to his .476 batting average, and started the campaign strong. Masataka Yoshida is also driving in runs, sitting second on the team with six RBIs.

The team is a little reliant on the home run right now though. They have eight home runs this season, and those eight round-trippers account for over a third of the runs they have batted in on the season. While Boston is scoring, pitching is letting them down. The Red Sox have the second-worst team ERA in all of baseball at 6.40. They have also given up the second most home runs with 12.

Today Corey Kluber will be tasked with righting the ship for the Red Sox pitching. His first outing did not go as planned when he gave up five runs, six hits, four walks, and two home runs in just 3 1/13 innings of work. Last season in Tampa Bay Kluber gave up five or more runs in four starts. In the following four starts, he gave up a combined eight runs in 23 2/3 innings, going 1-1 with two no-decisions. If he can bounce back like he did last year, the Red Sox will be in a good position to win.

Final Pirates-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Neither starting pitcher is coming off a great outing. Both teams did just have their best pitching performances of the year in the last game, the Pirates were just better. The Pirates need to find some production from someone other than Reynolds. He has carried this team so far this year, and one man can only do so much. If the Pirates get into a save situation, they will win tonight. David Bednar is three for three in save situations so far, striking out five, and giving up just two hits and no walks in his three innings of work. He gets into another one of those tonight, and the Pirates take the sweep.

Final Pirates-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-166) and Over 9 (-105)