The Boston Red Sox have had a fairly disappointing 2023-24 offseason as Spring Training gets rolling. After finishing in last place in the American League East in 2023, the hope was that they would shell out some cash to upgrade their team. Unfortunately, for the most part, the front office has sat on their hands, while watching the rest of their division improve in the process.
There's still time to add to their roster, though, and that was evidenced by the team's latest roster move on Friday morning. Boston shored up their lineup depth, while also adding some big power, by signing C.J. Cron to a minor-league deal, and while it certainly won't move the needle for many fans, it's a step in the right direction at least.
Via Chad Jennings:
“Sources tell me and Ken Rosenthal the Red Sox have a minor league deal with first baseman C.J. Cron, adding another right-handed power bat into the mix.”
C.J. Cron will provide the Red Sox with a boost of power in their lineup
Cron has come on strong over the past few years of his career, as he earned the first All-Star selection of his career in 2022 thanks to a strong campaign with the Colorado Rockies (.257 BA, 29 HR, 102 RBI, .783 OPS). Things didn't go nearly as well for Cron in 2023 (.248 BA, 12 HR, 37 RBI, .729 OPS), as he struggled to stay healthy, and ended up getting traded to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline.
While the Red Sox already have first base nailed down by Triston Casas, Cron could fill in as their designated hitter, assuming he can earn a spot on the major league roster, which isn't a guarantee considering he signed a minor league deal. This is a solid low risk, high reward move for Boston, but they need to make some bigger moves if they intend on actually winning in 2024.