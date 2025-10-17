The Boston Red Sox fell short of expectations in the American League Wild Card Series. Despite a historic start from Garrett Crochet in Yankee Stadium, Boston walked away with a 2-1 series loss to its arch rival. However, the Red Sox have a lot to be encouraged about with Brayan Bello and their young talent. However, they could be gone to get Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Some Major League Baseball insiders have through the idea of a Skubal trade around ahead of the offseason. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is entering the final year of his contract. Every general manager in the league will have one eye on the Tigers as the team tries to figure out what their future is going to look like. Skubal is at the center of everything in Detroit this offseason.

On one hand, the All-Star starter is one of the best pitchers of the modern era. On the other, he deserves and will seek a lucrative contract that stretches over multiple years. The Tigers have not spoken much about extending him, leading other teams to wonder what it would take to poach him. Trade talks are inevitable if Skubal and the team remain in a stalemate.

Boston is one of many teams that feels it is one piece away. However, the Red Sox have their own big name player to retain in Alex Bregman. Despite the stress the front office is under, they don't have to pay Skubal. Despite that flexibility, giving up so much of their future would be foolish if the Red Sox can't resign the starter.

Here is what a trade between Boston and Detroit would look like.

Tigers receive: SP Payton Tolle, OF Jhostynxon Garcia, SS, Marcelo Mayer, SP Brayan Bello

Red Sox receive: SP Tarik Skubal

Why should the Red Sox trade for Skubal?

Skubal is one of the AL's best starters. However, he had some serious competition for the Cy Young Award from Crochet this season. The Tigers ace remains the favorite to win, but the voting will be far closer than it was in 2024. Both pitchers are serious talents who can easily put together scoreless starts that last eight innings. Why not pair the two of them together for a year?

The Red Sox have the money needed to extend Skubal on a long term deal. Bregman's mindset heading into free agency has fans wondering which way he is leaning. If the veteran infielder moves on in the offseason, Boston has no excuse to not chase Skubal as much as any contender will be this winter. Compared to other suitors, the Red Sox can put together the best package.

Garcia left his mark on Boston's fanbase with his unique nickname. However, he and Mayer did not get much time to get comfortable in the major leagues. That young duo, combined with Tolle, are three of the team's top prospects. That trio and Bello make up one of the best packages that any single team could offer Detroit the moment Skubal becomes available for trade.

Why should the Tigers trade Skubal away?

Skubal is an uber-talented player and could go down as the best starter in Tigers history. However, that success does not change the fact that Detroit is a small market team. Giving its ace the contract he is looking for is a major investment that the front office may not be comfortable with. An injury to Skubal similar to the one he suffered late in the season could derail the team's future.

At this point in the process, Detroit has no choice but to explore all available options. Sending him away would hurt more than anything in recent memory, but the team would be set for years to come. The young players that would make up the return give the Tigers the best chance to remain in contention in the long term instead of making the most of a short team window.

Skubal was a playoff X-factor for the Tigers. All season long, he dominated, putting up another dominant campaign to help him earn a large contract. However, Detroit faces a massive decision when it comes to a potential extension. Bringing him back would excite Tigers fans everywhere. Despite that, though, the front office needs to be sure that it is the right move.

The Red Sox and Tigers both feel like they are one piece away. If the right deal is made this winter, Skubal could be the player that puts Boston over the top.