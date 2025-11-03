Somewhere out there, Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa is probably sleeping soundly with multiple ice packs instead of fluffy pillows.

They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 28-21, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in a contest that saw a gusty defensive stop from the Bills in the dying minutes.

Bosa was phenomenal for Buffalo, contributing two tackles for loss and one sack. Always the fun-loving guy, he made a hilarious admission about his physical state after such a grueling battle.

“My heart is probably 100 years old. I'm super happy. Got to go get in the cold tub. My body's feeling like a frickin’ old man, which I am,” said the 30-year-old veteran, as quoted by NFL reporter Tyler Dunne.

Any cold tub companies in New York willing to sponsor a self-proclaimed fossil? Old people deserve the utmost care.

Bosa is in his first stint with the Bills after agreeing to a one-year contract worth $12.6 million in the offseason. He previously spent his whole career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills forced Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to three straight incompletions in their final drive, ending any hopes of a comeback win. Mahomes finished with a career-worst 44.1% completion rate after going 15-of-34 for 250 yards and one interception. The two-time MVP was sacked three times and hit 15 times, as Buffalo's unforgiving defense was on full display throughout the game.

In contrast, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was clinical, setting the franchise record for the highest completion rate at 88.5%. He went 23-of-26 for 273 yards and one touchdown. The reigning MVP also logged a pair of rushing scores.

Aside from Bosa, Buffalo's defense also got a huge lift from safety Cole Bishop. He tallied a team-high seven tackles, including four solo tackles. He has earned a bigger role from coach Sean McDermott after starting in only four games in his rookie stint last season.

The Bills have now won five straight games against the Chiefs in the regular season.