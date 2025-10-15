Boston Red Sox fans have long expected Alex Bregman to re-enter the free agent market this offseason, but the idea of re-signing him no longer seems as cut-and-dried as it maybe once did. The wait is on, following Jon Heyman's report that the three-time All-Star third baseman is planning on opting out of the three-year, $120 million contract he inked in February.

The consensus is that the two-time World Series champion could rake in even more money if he triggers a bidding war, which would test Red Sox Nation's stress tolerance. Management will be under constant scrutiny during Hot Stove season, especially after trading former franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers in June. If Boston is unable to bring back Bregman, the fallout could be intense.

This is not a simple decision, however. Although the 2019 MVP runner-up offers a valuable leadership presence and enjoyed an excellent first two months of the campaign before suffering a quadriceps injury, he struggled in the second half. Bregman hit just four home runs after the calendar flipped to August and was downright awful in September.

The former Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner bounced back in October, recording a key RBI versus the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, but he still did not look like a player worthy of making an excess of $35 million. There are multiple factors to consider, though.

Will the Red Sox overpay Alex Bregman for his intangibles?

Article Continues Below

Boston possesses a plethora of young talent, with exceptionally promising outfielder Roman Anthony headlining the group, so a dependable and vocal veteran who has played in many big games certainly has something to offer. Bregman's proactive approach with Anthony and other fledgling Sox players is well-documented and a huge reason why so many fans want to see him return. The organization could also be worried about the optics that result from potentially letting the 2015 first-round draft pick walk in free agency.

The Rafael Devers drama, as far as the public knows, essentially stemmed from the club's decision to move the slugger to designated hitter in favor of the defensively superior Alex Bregman. Communication was a big problem on both sides, and eventually Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow sent Devers to the San Francisco Giants for what presently looks to be another underwhelming trade package.

There was no reported tension between the two third basemen, but Bregman's arrival was ostensibly the inciting incident of this mentally-draining saga. If both players are gone by 2026, the fan base may combust. There is plenty of time for everyone to sort out their emotions and prepare for all the possible scenarios, but the anticipated opt-out means that this franchise will face an incredibly important offseason.

Regardless of what transpires, people will undoubtedly have strong feelings about how Boston spends its winter. Bregman batted .273 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, a .360 on-base percentage, .462 slugging percentage and .821 OPS in 114 games.