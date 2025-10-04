The Boston Red Sox saw their season come to an end Thursday night when they dropped the third game of their Wild Card series to the New York Yankees. They had won the first game of the series behind the outstanding pitching of Garrett Crochet, but they could not take advantage of multiple opportunities in Game Two and they got shut down by Yankees rookie Cam Schllitler in the decisive game. Nevertheless, the Red Sox had something of a successful season after adding star 3rd baseman Alex Bregman to the mix slightly before the start of spring training.

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract to join the Red Sox, but the deal contained opt outs for both the player and the team after each of the first two years. Bregman appears to be an ideal candidate to remain with the Red Sox because of the ideal proportions of Fenway Park and the third baseman's right-handed batting stroke.

The 31-year-old Bregman did not have his best season in 2024. He missed 48 games after suffering a quad muscle strain in late May. He slashed .273/.360/.462 while hitting 18 home runs and 62 runs batted in.

Perhaps the Red Sox were expecting more from him when they signed him. He has had as many as 41 home runs in his career, but a season with 25 homers and 100 RBI still appears to be within his reach.

The Rafael Devers situation

Bregman is also an excellent defensive third baseman, and that fact led to one of the biggest changes in the Red Sox season. Prior to Bregman's arrival, Rafael Devers was the Red Sox All-Star third baseman. He had been the team's best hitter, but his fielding had never been an asset for the Red Sox. The Red Sox wanted to give the position to Bregman and make Devers the team's designated hitter.

While Devers eventually went along with the move, he felt disrespected. That feeling surfaced in May when first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. The team wanted Devers to play first base, but he had resented the way the team had moved him to designated hitter and refused to pick up a first baseman's mitt.

The Red Sox eventually traded Devers to the San Francisco Giants as he had become a major distraction. The move to the National League team 3,000 miles away got rid of the distraction, but the Red Sox also lost their best hitter. The situation was handled poorly by all parties.

None of this was Bregman's fault.

Bregman serves as de facto coach to his teammates

Prior to signing with the Red Sox, Bregman had been an All-Star on multiple occasions with the Houston Astros. He had been to the postseason with Houston eight times in his career. He had helped the Astros win two World Series championships.

Bregman's experience had given him a unique status among many of his younger teammates with the Red Sox. He went out of his way to share his experience and offer advice on how to survive and thrive during the season. He was not a paid coach with the team, but he was behaving as one in his role as a key player.

It appears that Bregman was a perfect fit, but he did not discuss what he would do at the end of the season regarding his contract status. That has led many to believe that Bregman will opt out from the two years and $80 million remaining on his deal.

There are some who believe that the Red Sox are not anxious to keep him because of his age and injury status. Those thoughts are all speculation at this point.

Red Sox, Tigers, Cubs and Yankees appear to be Bregman's best fit

Even if he opts out of his deal, Bregman could sign a new deal with the Red Sox. The idea of hitting in Fenway Park remains an outstanding one for Bregman, and it is probably the best location for him.

Prior to signing with the Red Sox, Bregman also considered the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs. The Red Sox offered him the best deal after negotiating with agent Scott Boras, but the Tigers came close. The Tigers are in the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners and they have a solid all-around team, but they could use a player of Bregman's status.

The Yankees have multiple stars including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, but they could use a star third baseman. The Yankee Stadium dimensions could be challenging for Bregman, but he could most likely make the adjustment.

The Cubs were also successful and they are meeting the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series. Having a third baseman of Bregman's ability would improve their lineup, but perhaps less so than the Red Sox, Tigers or Yankees. Bregman has been an American League star throughout his career and moving to the NL could be a major adjustment.

Conclusion: Bregman will remain with Red Sox

When the World Series comes to an end and players become free agents or opt out of their contracts, Bregman will test the market.

The Tigers, Yankees and Cubs will be interested and will make sizable offers to Boras and Bregman. But so will the Red Sox. They did not sign him just to have him play at Fenway Park for one injury-plagued season. They want to keep him for the duration and they will make him a sizable offer and he will stay with the Red Sox