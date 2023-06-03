The Boston Red Sox have done a good job at staying afloat in the wildly competitive American League East so far this season, which is a testament to their strong lineup. An unexpectedly big part of that lineup for the second straight season is Rob Refsnyder, who just found himself getting handed a surprise extension from Boston on Saturday morning.

Refsnyder latched on with the Sox late last season and ended up putting together a strong finish to the campaign (.307 BA, 6 HR, 21 RBI, .881 OPS) to give himself a chance to stick around for this season. Refsnyder found his way onto the roster again this season, and has been solid again (.284 BA, 1 HR, 17 RBI, .791 OPS), earning himself a one-year extension from the Sox.

“The Red Sox have signed outfielder Rob Refsnyder to a one-year, $1.85 million contract extension that includes a $2 million club option for 2025. The deal also includes potential bonuses and escalators.” – Chris Smith, MassLive

This is a big win for Refsnyder, who started the 2022 season off at Double-A for Boston. But the veteran outfielder stuck with things and was rewarded with a call-up back to the majors, giving the Sox another opportunity to taunt their longtime rivals in the New York Yankees, whom Refsnyder started his career with.

Refsnyder's role with Boston may take a bit of a hit with the impending return of Adam Duvall, but he is a key piece of their outfield thanks to his defensive versatility and his steady hitting. And now, Refsnyder has earned himself a nice little payday that may not have seemed too attainable at this time last year, which is a great victory for the gritty outfielder.