The slumping Boston Red Sox have gotten some news that could go a long way towards waking their sleeping bats. Slugger Adam Duvall, who has been out since April with a broken hand, will be starting a rehab assignment Tuesday with AAA Worcester.

Duvall was off to a very sharp start with the Red Sox in his first year with the team. He played 8 games with the team as he slashed .455/.514/1.030 along with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 37 plate appearances. However, just when it looked like Duvall was about to take a leadership role for manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox, he suffered an injury.

Duvall was playing centerfield for the Red Sox, and in a game against the Detroit Tigers, he came sprinting in for a short fly ball. Duvall dove for the ball and his wrist got caught underneath him as he attempted to make the catch. As a result, he broke his wrist and was placed on the 60-day Injured List.

He has made a slightly quicker than expected recovery, and he could make a return to the parent club by June 9, the first day he is eligible to come off the injured list

Since Adam Duvall has been out, the Red Sox brought up Jarren Duran to play centerfield. Duran had played poorly last year when he was given an opportunity to play. He demonstrated significant improvement this year, but has slumped recently and the return of Duvall could be just what Cora’s team needs.