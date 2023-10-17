The Boston Red Sox are continuing to search for their next general manager. The latest candidate to be named in rumors is James Click, the architect of the latest Houston Astros championship team.

The Red Sox are considering James Click, the former Astros GM and current Toronto Blue Jays vice president of baseball strategy, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He was with Houston from 2020 to 2022, helping one of the most talented teams in baseball stay in title contention but moved on from the team after butting heads with management over certain decisions.

Click helped the Blue Jays, whose front office is led by Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins, secure a Wild Card berth before enduring yet another disappointing playoff defeat. Prior to joining the Astros, he worked with the Tampa Bay Rays as their vice president of baseball operations.

At the moment, the Red Sox's opening is not seen as a must-have job. The constant turnover in that spot over the last decade and hesitancy to spend at high rates from the team's ownership group clouds a gig for one of the most high-profile teams with a decent roster that includes young talent. The fact that the Red Sox still can’t find any takers for a job that would feature rebuilding around the likes of Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Brayan Bello should be a wake-up call.

The Red Sox won 78 games last season, the fewest in a competitive AL East. It will take a massive effort to get them back to competing for the World Series.