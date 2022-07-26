Emotions are clearly high among the Red Sox fan base. The franchise was destroyed 28-5 by the Toronto Blue Jays just a few days ago and sits in fourth place in the AL East with a record of 49-48. They were swept by the Blue Jays in their most recent series and also have lost 9 of their last 11 games. While the players have kept their calm on the field, frustrations have clearly boiled over in the stands. Footage of two Red Sox fans fighting in the bleachers surfaced on social media and was captured by an energetic fan:

The two guys in the altercation reportedly knew each other prior to the game. The source of their frustration allegedly was rooted in a spilled beer. The man in white landed a few punches while the man in the red shirt held him against the concrete. There were no injuries reported and both fans were ejected from the game. Security guards were able to get in and break up the altercation without too much damage occurring. There were no arrests made.

On the bright side, the Red Sox were able to secure a win in the matchup. While these two fans were unable to see the finish, Boston secured a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. It has been a disappointing overall season but the Red Sox still have time to turn it around. The Yankees are running away with the division and Boston’s sights should be set on a potential wild card run. Their reported 27% chance of making the playoffs is not overly optimistic but the season is not over yet.