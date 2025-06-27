The Boston Red Sox are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series over the weekend. However, the club will seemingly be without Marcelo Mayer, as the franchise made a roster move leading up to Game 1 of the series.

Reports indicate that the Red Sox have placed Mayer on the Bereavement List, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Players are placed on the Bereavement List when they must temporarily leave the team to attend to the death or serious illness of a family member.

“The Red Sox today placed INF Marcelo Mayer on the Bereavement List. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF/OF Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester.”

It's not an ideal situation for the 22-year-old infielder, as attending the death of a loved one is never easy. Marcelo Mayer will be on the Bereavement List for three to seven days. So, there's a chance he misses the Red Sox's games after the Blue Jays series.

Throughout this season, Mayer has served as a nice, versatile player for Boston. The club has had him play in multiple positions in the infield, as injuries and the Rafael Devers trade have forced the Red Sox to get creative with the lineup. Marcelo Mayer has been starting at third base for several games with Alex Bregman still on the injured list.

So far to being his career, Mayer has only had 77 at-bats. He's still figuring things out as a rookie and doing his best to help Boston compete this season. So far through his rookie campaign, Marcelo Mayer owns a .208 batting average and .262 OBP while recording 16 hits, four home runs, and seven RBIs.

The Red Sox are expected to start Nick Sogard at third base on Friday against the Blue Jays. He is batting ninth in the order. Alex Cora may decide to switch things up at the position throughout the series, though, and give Boston a better matchup advantage if he can find one.