The Boston Red Sox got a brutal injury update to a starting pitcher who they could really use right now. The franchise is at a bit of a crossroads right now, especially after trading three-time All-Star Rafael Devers. Boston is 40-41 and in fourth place in the American League East, which is a disappointment considering preseason expectations. Still, while that position is not ideal, the Red Sox are only 2.5 out of a wild-card spot.

The front office is, therefore, trying to weigh whether to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline with its talented young core. Unfortunately, the organization picked up some tough news with the recent injury update on Kutter Crawford. NESN Red Sox sideline reporter Jahmai Webster broke down the health status of the 29-year-old right-hander.

“Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford to have wrist surgery. Likely done for the year. He sustained the injury off the field. Alex Cora emphasized it wasn’t done in an irresponsible way. He did not want to go into great details but did mention it was an accident.”

Crawford has been dealing with this ailment for all of 2025, and it looks like he will have to wait till next season to retake the mound. The Red Sox's starting pitching has lacked depth for most of the season, so not getting Crawford back is a major blow. Boston is currently giving up 4.56 runs per game, ranking 22nd in the league. Therefore, should the front office want to make this roster into a legitimate playoff contender, it will likely need to beef up the starting rotation and bullpen.

There are plenty of trade candidates on the Red Sox, even after dealing Devers. Alex Bregman and Jarren Duran have been involved in rumors for a while and could garner a lot of pieces in return. The franchise is in the middle of a youth movement, and players like Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer are all going through the expected growing pains right now.

Overall, it's rare for a franchise like the Red Sox to preach patience to their fans. Boston is used to being in championship-or-bust mode, but the front office is trying to gradually build this roster into a contender. The news to Crawford further incentivizes the franchise to be more of a seller at the trade deadline, and while that might disappoint the fanbase, the young core that the Red Sox are developing right now has a chance to be special for a very long time.