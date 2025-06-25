Alex Bregman was one of the biggest names in the offseason. The Red Sox won the race for him, signing Bregman to a 3-year, $120 million deal in February. The two-time All-Star has produced in his first season in Boston, but all eyes are on him at this point in the season. The veteran continues to recover from injury, but fans are more concerned about his next contract.

Bregman and the Red Sox have been renegotiating Bregman's contract over the last month. After his scorching start to the season, Boston manager Alex Cora and the team want him to sign a long-term contract. The pressure is even greater after the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

With Devers gone, Bregman's negotiations become even more important for Boston. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the situation is reminiscent of Boston's talks with Devers after they sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Heyman, Bregman is open to renegotiating his contract. However, his play so far this season has upped his price by a lot.

“He is in great position on this, let's face it,” Heyman said. “Just like the Red Sox really needed to get Devers done after losing (Xander) Bogaerts and (Mookie) Betts, now they lost Devers. It's the same position with Bregman. They lost Devers and Bregman will be a free agent, then they'll have a hole at third base.”

The Detroit Tigers offered Bregman a long-term deal this offseason that he declined. Now that he is back playing at an All-Star level, teams will be ready with big offers if he hits the market again. Even at 31 years old, the former World Series champion will command a big offer.

The Red Sox's approach to the trade deadline will largely hinge on how talks with Bregman go. If they can talk him into a long-term deal, the hot corner in Boston will be taken care of. However, Boston has almost no leverage in negotiations with their star. The Red Sox fanbase wants the team to retain at least one of their stars, and Bregman can name his price.

Boston and Cora will have to wait for Bregman to come back to see what their team can be without Devers. Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer represent the team's future. However, the Red Sox would like to keep Bregman around as the veteran leader for a young team.

Bregman will command a big pay raise if he and the Red Sox can agree on a new contract. If not, the Tigers and other teams will come calling.

After trading Devers away, the pressure in Boston is on Cora to figure out a way to contend without him. Not having Bregman on the roster makes his job much harder.