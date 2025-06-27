Boston Red Sox fans hoping for an instant impact from Kyle Harrison had a reality check Thursday. The 23-year-old left-hander, acquired as the headline piece in the Rafael Devers trade, was roughed up in his debut for Triple-A Worcester, allowing four runs across just four innings.

While the box score painted a rough picture, the outing offered crucial insight into where Harrison stands developmentally. Evaluators were particularly interested in his pitch sequencing and composure under pressure—two factors that will shape his future with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox’s top prospect allowed eight hits—including a home run—and one walk, striking out four over 76 pitches, 51 of which landed for strikes. Despite the rocky outing, the Harrison debut did show glimpses of his potential. His fastball averaged 94.7 mph and touched 96.3, producing seven swings and misses. He also mixed in 13 slurves, 11 sliders, and seven changeups.

MassLive’s Christopher Smith took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to summarize how Kyle Harrison’s Red Sox debut was for Triple-A Worcester.

Article Continues Below

“Kyle Harrison (from the Rafael Devers) gave up four runs, eight hits (one homer) and one walk while striking out four in his Red Sox organizational debut for Triple-A Worcester. He threw 76 pitches (51 strikes),” adding that, “He threw 45 four-seam fastballs, averaging 94.7 mph and topping out at 96.3 mph. He added 13 slurves, 11 sliders and seven changeups, according to Baseball Savant.”

Once ranked No. 26 overall by Baseball America, Harrison compiled a 9-9 record with a 4.48 ERA in 39 MLB appearances for the Giants before being dealt in the Devers trade. Viewed as a long-term asset by the Red Sox, his Triple-A Worcester assignment reflects a developmental path, not immediate pressure.

Though Harrison’s debut was statistically underwhelming, his time with Triple-A Worcester marks just the beginning of his journey in the Red Sox system. The organization has already outlined plans for him to add a cutter and sinker to his pitch mix—underscoring their commitment to developing the promising southpaw.

As the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox pipeline works through early growing pains, fans should keep perspective. This debut wasn’t meant to reflect a finished product. It was meant to lay the foundation.