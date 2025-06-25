Earlier this month the Boston Red Sox announced a promising update for injured third baseman Alex Bregman. The team was hopeful the two-time All-Star would be able to return to the lineup in early July after landing on the 10-day IL with a quad strain on May 23. But despite Boston’s optimistic prognosis, it appears Bregman won’t be ready to rejoin the team that soon.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that it “looks like” Bregman will be sidelined until after the All-Star Game, per The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey. Teams break for the Midsummer Classic July 13-17, making July 18 Bregman’s earliest return date if Cora’s latest assessment proves accurate.

Alex Bregman’s return to the Red Sox gets delayed

After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, Bregman joined the Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract in free agency in 2025. The Gold Glove winner was off to an excellent start in Boston, slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 32 runs scored, a 159 OPS+ and 2.9 bWAR in 51 games.

However, Bregman was forced to leave a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles after injuring his right quad while running the bases. The 10th-year veteran was initially optimistic about the ailment, hopeful he could avoid a trip to the injured list. Unfortunately, he was placed on the 10-day IL the next day.

Bregman has been very durable throughout his career, playing at least 145 games in six of seven full seasons – not counting his rookie year when he was called up in July, the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the current campaign. However, he did miss more than two months in 2021 with a left quad strain.

Despite his absence, the Red Sox got hot in June, going 10-2 over a 12 game stretch during which they won five of six games against the New York Yankees. Boston started the month 8.5 games behind New York in the AL East but the team was just four games out of first place after the two-week hot streak.

However, the streak abruptly ended when the Red Sox travelled to San Francisco just days after trading disgruntled All-Star Rafael Devers to the Giants. The Red Sox have now lost four straight, falling back below .500 and six games back in the division.