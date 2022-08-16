Red Sox legend Jason Varitek hilariously surprises fan wearing his jersey

Boston Red Sox legend Jason Varitek is one of the greatest catchers in franchise history. He also still has lots of fans wearing his jerseys apparently.

Varitek’s wife Catherine took a video of her husband walking up to a fan wearing a Varitek Red Sox shirt, asking him for directions at a local family park in Salem, New Hampshire. At first, the fan didn’t recognize him until he said his name, and the guy instantly brought Varitek in for a hug.

Take a look:

“Dude,” the bewildered fan said. “Oh my God, it’s Jason Varitek. Dude, you got me. What are the odds?”

An awesome moment. Varitek played 15 seasons in the MLB, all for the Red Sox. In the process, he made three All-Star appearances and won two World Series behind the dish. He was a career .256 hitter and mostly known for his defense and catching abilities.

Varitek is still involved with the organization, too. He’s currently the game planning coordinator for the Red Sox. The 50-year-old retired from baseball in 2011 and is clearly enjoying life after playing.

He’s also the only captain ever in Boston history. Any die-hard Red Sox fan would certainly recognize Jason Varitek almost right away, but it appears the man was too enthralled in eating his pizza to actually realize who was standing in front of him.

Still, what are the chances of wearing a Varitek shirt and then actually meeting the man himself? Pretty rare. The Red Sox fan can definitely consider himself lucky on this day.