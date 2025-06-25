While there are a number of complicating factors surrounding the whole unfortunate saga, the main reason why the Boston Red Sox abruptly traded Rafael Devers after reaching the peak of their 2025 campaign is because they deemed him to be a long-term problem. Many fans and multiple analysts used that line of thinking as justification for what is the latest polarizing deal this franchise has made. But his departure has amplified another problem.

The lineup is struggling to score runs. Boston (40-41) once again squandered a Garrett Crochet gem, managing just five hits in a 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Los Angeles Angels (39-40) on Tuesday night. The soon-to-be two-time All-Star smothered opposing batters for most of the game, recording 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings. The Red Sox could not capitalize, though.

Lauded prospect Marcelo Mayer, who scored the team's first run after notching a triple in the third inning, was a lone bright spot in another dismal outing for the offense. He was one of three Boston players to record a hit and the only one to do so multiple times (3-for-4 with an RBI). Although the Sox began the seventh, ninth and 10th innings in promising fashion — Jarren Duran doubled, Romy Gonzalez reached on an error and Mayer singled home ghost runner Ceddanne Rafaela — they could not inflict the necessary damage to even up this series.

Following a painfully quiet performance versus a beatable ballclub, Rafael Devers' absence is extremely noticeable. Shortstop Trevor Story, who went 0-for-4 at the dish, acknowledged the obvious while also explaining how Boston is reacting to its altered lineup.

Red Sox need to figure things out quick

“You miss {Devers'} bat for sure,” the two-time Silver Slugger said, per The Boston Globe's Tim Healey. “You miss his presence. But it’s not something that in the game we’re like ‘oh man, where’s Raffy?’ It’s not that type of feeling. We have a lot of confidence in the players we have here.”

Honestly, what else is the man going to say? Unless chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is planning on making an upgrade ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, manager Alex Cora must trust the current roster to get the job done. There is promise aplenty, but youth, the Alex Bregman injury and sloppy mistakes have prevented the Red Sox from breaking through in 2025.

It is important to note that Devers is scuffling with the San Francisco Giants, so who is to say Boston would not be riding a losing streak even if the three-time All-Star was still in town? Nevertheless, the franchise has a sizable hole to fill. For its sake, hopefully the confidence that Story highlighted manifests itself in the box score. The Sox desperately need to end their four-game skid on Wednesday.