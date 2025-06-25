Scott Boras, the agent of Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, got brutally honest about his client's contract situation heading into the MLB trade deadline. The rumors are swirling in Boston, especially after the franchise traded Rafael Devers. The Red Sox are a disappointing 40-41, even though this team is not out of any playoff race. However, it seems like several key contributors could be on the trading block, in addition to Bregman.

Boston's third baseman is currently on a three-year deal that he signed this offseason, but the contract has a player opt-out clause after this season. The 31-year-old has been nursing a quad injury since the end of May, but made an All-Star level impact when he played in 2025. Therefore, there's some understandable tension right now as the trade deadline is slightly over a month away.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, Boras revealed Bregman's stance on staying with the Red Sox long term and the urgency of potentially getting a new deal done.

“I always tell the team — and Alex directs me to tell them — we're always open to any conversation. Any player who plays well somewhere, it's something that's important for the team and important for the player. It's an additive. I think everybody is focused on the season. But the issue is, if you have a player playing at a high level where he's at, that's important for the team to look at and important for the player to look at.”

Article Continues Below

While it's not out of the question, it would be a strange move for the Red Sox to trade Bregman now. The two-time All-Star came over from the Houston Astros this past offseason, which sparked all the drama between Devers and the franchise going into the season.

It wasn't Bregman's fault, but the public saw Devers' relationship with the Red Sox unravel during this period, which is a huge reason why the front office made the shocking decision to trade the three-time All-Star. Going through that whole ordeal with Devers about the third base position just to trade Bregman only a few months later, would likely draw even more skepticism from the fanbase.

That being said, the Red Sox could get back a lot for the two-time World Series champion. The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees need more consistency from their infield bats, and a player like Bregman would immediately address that weakness. Boston additionally has a very talented young core that it's looking to play more, so Bregman may no longer fit the roster's current timeline. Overall, the next month will go a long way toward determining this franchise's long-term future.