After a slow start, Juan Soto has started to pick it up. The New York Mets are one of the top teams in baseball, but they could still use a boost, and they've actually struggled while Soto has gotten his feet under him. The Mets are set to be trade deadline buyers, and it seems likely that they will make a splashy move to help them push for the National League East title. The Mets are an impressive 46-35, but they actually trail the Philadelphia Phillies in their division. There is no bigger star on the trade market than Alex Bregman. It is highly unlikely that he will get traded, but ESPN listed him as the top name in trade rumors. If Bregman is actually attainable, then the Mets should make the Boston Red Sox a trade offer.

Mets' trade proposal for Alex Bregman

Mets receive: Alex Bregman

Red Sox receive: Brandon Sproat (MLB No. 61), Drew Gilbert (Mets No. 9), Jacob Reimer (Mets No. 17)

Mets' third baseman Mark Vientos is close to returning from a hamstring injury that has held him out for close to a month. Even so, the Mets could use an upgrade at the hot corner. Vientos is the only regular starter in New York with a negative WAR. He is batting just .230 and is tied for the team lead with seven errors.

Bregman, meanwhile, is having arguably his best offensive season to date. In his first year with the Red Sox, the man playing under a $120 million contract is batting .299 and has 11 home runs. The former Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner won two World Series during his time with the Houston Astros. That championship experience would be coveted on a team like the Mets, who are trying to win their first championship since 1986.

The National League is stacked, and staying pat won't cut it for contending teams. Bregman is a two-time All-Star and one of the best third basemen in baseball. He'd provide more star power in New York's big market, which is a place he could thrive, considering his experience playing under the bright lights. Bregman is dealing with an injury issue in his own right, but he is also close to returning. Bregman's presence would likely slot Vientos into a full-time designated hitter role.

State of the Red Sox after Rafael Devers trade

The Red Sox shocked the world when they traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Their return for the slugging Dominican was underwhelming, but the franchise viewed the move as a necessity after Devers vocalized unhappiness with a position change. Bregman is, of course, the player who took Devers' spot at the hot corner.

Even though Devers — one of the best MLB players — was traded, it is unlikely that the Red Sox will completely blow things up. They are just narrowly on the outside looking in on a wild card spot, and dealing Bregman would all but eliminate any shot at the playoffs. Additionally, trading two star third basemen in the same season would be a tough pill to swallow for Boston.

It is unclear if the Red Sox will be trade deadline sellers or buyers, but as of now, it doesn't make sense to trade Bregman. This package from the Mets would be intriguing, especially because Bregman could opt out of his deal at season's end, but a team like the Cubs could offer even more in a trade. In all likelihood, Bregman stays with the Red Sox, both this season and until the end of his three-year contract.