ESPN listed Alex Bregman as the best player on the trading block ahead of MLB's trade deadline. Although Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan give it just a 10% chance that he is actually moved, a Bregman deal can't be ruled out because Boston already traded Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox don't look like typical trade deadline sellers, but they've been involved in tons of trade rumors, even involving star outfield Jarren Duran, and Bregman could be the next star dealt in theory. If the Red Sox shock the world again and decide to move Bregman, then the Chicago Cubs could be a realistic trading partner.

Cubs' trade proposal for Alex Bregman

Cubs receive: Alex Bregman

Red Sox receive: Matt Shaw, Jefferson Rojas (Cubs No. 5)

The Cubs have arguably the best farm system in baseball, so if Bregman becomes available, they have more bidding power than any other team to acquire him. Chicago came into the year with seven Top 100 prospects, according to MLB.com. Despite the surplus of talent in the minor leagues, the Cubs are 46-32 and atop the National League Central standings.

They are ready to win now and should be trade-deadline buyers. Additionally, a lot of their top youngsters either just graduated from their prospect status or are ready to make an impact at the major-league level soon. The team doesn't have innings for all of these prospects, though, so making a consolidation trade for a star makes sense.

Matt Shaw and Cade Horton are already in the major leagues, and Owen Caissie, Moises Ballesteros, and Kevin Alcantara are dominating AAA. Jefferson Rojas and James Triantos are their star prospects in the lower levels of the minor leagues.

A trade for Bregman only really makes sense for the Cubs if it involves Shaw. The third basemen came into the season as one of the top prospects in baseball, but he has since taken over full time at the hot corner for the Cubs.

Shaw has loads of potential, but he has struggled early. The 2023 first-round pick is only batting .219 with two home runs through 160 at-bats.

Bregman, meanwhile, is having one of the best offensive seasons of his career. The two-time champion and former Gold Glove/Silver Slugger winner is batting .299 and has a slugging percentage of .553. He is currently out with a quad injury, but he'd provide a massive boost to Chicago's lineup if they were to trade for him.

Would the Red Sox trade Alex Bregman?

The Red Sox invested heavily into Bregman when they gave him a three-year, $120 million deal. It is way too early to give up on him in Boston, especially since he has thrived as a member of the Red Sox. While this deal would bring in a new third basemen in Shaw, it would still be a tough pill to swallow to trade another star third basemen not long after dealing Devers.

Duran is a much more likely trade target for opposing teams interested in Boston's players. However, it might be more likely that the Red Sox will become buyers by the trade deadline. They dealt Devers because he had an issue with his position change, not because they were looking to blow things up.

The Red Sox are only 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. The American League East is stacked, but Boston should make a push to the playoffs, not a trade that would further hurt their chances at postseason ball this season.