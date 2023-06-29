The Boston Red Sox finally received a positive update on ace Chris Sale's latest injury. The oft-injured lefty has been out since June 2 with left shoulder inflammation but his latest MRI came back clean. He threw a baseball for the first time in four weeks and will resume a throwing program as he works his way back.

“I’m in a pretty good mood today,” Sale said, according to Jahmai Webster.

Injuries have hindered Sale over the last four seasons as he's made just 22 starts since the end of the 2019 season. Though he struggled at times this year, Sale made his first 11 scheduled starts and showed flashes of getting back to being the Cy Young Award-caliber pitcher he was before the injuries piled up. He allowed a run in each of his outings for the Red Sox this season but made five quality starts. The Red Sox are 8-3 in games he started.

Sale is not eligible to return from the injured list until August, but getting him back as soon as he is able to come off would be huge for the Red Sox. Boston's season is starting to slip away as it's lost four straight games to drop below .500. The Red Sox are four games out of a wild card spot in the American League wild card picture.

Boston's starting pitching has been a major crux this season. Red Sox starters have the fifth-worst ERA in the league and don't have a true ace. Even if he's not the Chris Sale of old, getting him back and healthy would be a win for Boston.