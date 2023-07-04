The Boston Red Sox made a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday, per MLB.com. SP Garrett Whitlock, who was already expected to land on the IL, was placed on the 15-day injured list. SP James Paxton was then placed on paternity leave. Additionally, the Red Sox promoted pitchers Tayler Scott and Brandon Walter from Triple-A. However, the big story is Whitlock's placement on the IL.

Whitlock is a pitcher who features a high-ceiling but has struggled in 2023. He was recently removed from a start due to an apparent elbow injury. Obviously there is cause for concern whenever a pitcher is dealing with anything elbow-related. Fortunately, the injury is reportedly not too serious. That said, the Red Sox will certainly monitor the situation closely.

Red Sox's 2023 season

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Red Sox haven't had the best season. However, playing in the American League East hasn't done them any favors. Despite currently holding a winning record of 43-42, the Sox are in last place in the division. For reference, they would be in the middle of most other divisions and even lead the AL Central.

Boston will face a difficult decision ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They are four games back of a Wild Card spot, so they need to ask themselves if trying to clinch a Wild Card berth is worth buying this month. The odds of them winning the division are slim, so selling could be a realistic option.

It will be intriguing to see what direction the Red Sox choose to go.