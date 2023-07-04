The Boston Red Sox made a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday, per MLB.com. SP Garrett Whitlock, who was already expected to land on the IL, was placed on the 15-day injured list. SP James Paxton was then placed on paternity leave. Additionally, the Red Sox promoted pitchers Tayler Scott and Brandon Walter from Triple-A. However, the big story is Whitlock's placement on the IL.
Whitlock is a pitcher who features a high-ceiling but has struggled in 2023. He was recently removed from a start due to an apparent elbow injury. Obviously there is cause for concern whenever a pitcher is dealing with anything elbow-related. Fortunately, the injury is reportedly not too serious. That said, the Red Sox will certainly monitor the situation closely.
Red Sox's 2023 season
The Red Sox haven't had the best season. However, playing in the American League East hasn't done them any favors. Despite currently holding a winning record of 43-42, the Sox are in last place in the division. For reference, they would be in the middle of most other divisions and even lead the AL Central.
Boston will face a difficult decision ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They are four games back of a Wild Card spot, so they need to ask themselves if trying to clinch a Wild Card berth is worth buying this month. The odds of them winning the division are slim, so selling could be a realistic option.
It will be intriguing to see what direction the Red Sox choose to go.