Bryan Reynolds fires back at Red Sox’ Dennis Eckersley after Pittsburgh diss

On Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox battled in inter-league play. During the game, Red Sox broadcaster and pitching legend Dennis Eckersley had some harsh words when describing the Pirates lineup. Pittsburgh center fielder Bryan Reynolds wasn’t having it though.

Bryan Reynolds on the Dennis Eckersley stuff: “I couldn’t give any less of a crap what that guy has to say.” — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 17, 2022

“I couldn’t give any less of a cap what that guy has to say,” Reynolds said after hearing the comments.

Eckersley was savage in his take on the Pirates. “You talk about a no-name lineup. There’s not team like this… This is a hodgepodge of nothingness… It’s ridiculous, it really is, pathetic.”

Dennis Eckersley announced that he will be leaving the announcer booth for Boston at the end of the season. He has been working with the Red Sox since the 2003 season but stated that he plans on moving to California so he can be closer to his family after the season.

Eckersley is considered one of the greatest closers in the history of baseball. He pitched for 24 years in the majors, including two stints with Boston. He was a starting pitcher for the first 12 years of his pro career, making the All-Star team twice including 1982 as a member of the Red Sox. However, in 1987 he made a move to the Oakland Athletics and transformed his career as a dominant reliever.

He would go on to make four more All-Star teams, win the Cy Young and American League MVP Award in 1992 with the A’s.

His sentiments expressed on the broadcast were certainly boisterous, but that doesn’t necessarily make them untrue. The Pirates have had one of the worst offenses in baseball for years. The last time they were considered elite offensively was with Barry Bonds 30 years ago.