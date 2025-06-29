The Pittsburgh Pirates are without one of their best relief pitchers for three games, starting Sunday. Pirates reliever Dennis Santana is serving a suspension for confronting a fan in Detroit on June 19, per the Associated Press. Santana will miss Sunday's game with the New York Mets, then two games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

During that game in Detroit, Santana was seen on video angrily pointing at Tigers fans that were sitting near the Pirates bullpen. Santana then jumped and swung at one of the fans, before being restrained by his Pirates teammates and bullpen personnel.

“You guys know me and I'm a calm-demeanor type of person,” Santana said after that game through an interpreter. “I've never had any issues with any of the teams that I've played for and I guess the guy crossed the line a few times. I would not like to go into it.”

This season, Santana is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA. He has allowed just three hits in his last seven appearances.

The Pirates are looking to right a sinking ship

Pittsburgh has struggled all season, and sits in dead last in the National League Central. The Pirates have not been able to muster enough run support for their strong pitching this season. Pittsburgh is next-to-last in MLB in multiple offensive categories, including home runs and slugging percentage.

The Pirates are under new management, as Don Kelly now leads the club. He replaced Derek Shelton, who was fired in May following a dismal start to the year. Pittsburgh is 16 games under .500, which is deeply disappointing to Bucs fans. Fans have criticized team owner Bob Nutting for not spending more to help the team.

There is some good news in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have one of the best rotations in Major League Baseball. The Bucs pitchers are 13th collectively in MLB in team ERA, per league stats. Several pitchers though have been mentioned as possible trade candidates for the team, including Mitch Keller. The Chicago Cubs are just one of the teams interested in Keller.

The Pirates are looking to sweep the Mets on Sunday, without Santana. His suspension was cut down from four games to three.