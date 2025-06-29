The Pittsburgh Pirates are without one of their best relief pitchers for three games, starting Sunday. Pirates reliever Dennis Santana is serving a suspension for confronting a fan in Detroit on June 19, per the Associated Press. Santana will miss Sunday's game with the New York Mets, then two games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

During that game in Detroit, Santana was seen on video angrily pointing at Tigers fans that were sitting near the Pirates bullpen. Santana then jumped and swung at one of the fans, before being restrained by his Pirates teammates and bullpen personnel.

“You guys know me and I'm a calm-demeanor type of person,” Santana said after that game through an interpreter. “I've never had any issues with any of the teams that I've played for and I guess the guy crossed the line a few times. I would not like to go into it.”

This season, Santana is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA. He has allowed just three hits in his last seven appearances.

The Pirates are looking to right a sinking ship

Article Continues Below
More Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch to New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) during the first inning at PNC Park.
MLB rumors: Cubs, Pirates engaged in ‘serious’ trade talks for $77 million pitcherBenjamin Adducchio ·
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Dave Parker (39) in action at the plate at Three Rivers stadium. Parker became the first baseball athlete to get paid on a million dollar per year contract.
How Pirates legend Dave Parker became the most dominant MLB player in the 70sSteve Silverman ·
Pittsburgh Pirates former right fielder and 1978 MVP Dave Parker looks on during a ceremony honoring the 1979 World Series team before the Pirates host the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.
Pirates Hall of Famer, MVP passes before Cooperstown inductionZachary Howell ·
giants, san francisco giants, giants trade
3 sneaky trades Giants must make to boost World Series chancesGarrett Kerman ·
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller (23) is visited at the mound in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The Pirates won the second game of the series, 9-5.
Pirates rumors: Pittsburgh urged to make $77 million tradePreston Byers ·
Jun 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski hits new career high vs. PiratesMike Gianakos ·
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch to New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) during the first inning at PNC Park.
© Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh has struggled all season, and sits in dead last in the National League Central. The Pirates have not been able to muster enough run support for their strong pitching this season. Pittsburgh is next-to-last in MLB in multiple offensive categories, including home runs and slugging percentage.

The Pirates are under new management, as Don Kelly now leads the club. He replaced Derek Shelton, who was fired in May following a dismal start to the year. Pittsburgh is 16 games under .500, which is deeply disappointing to Bucs fans. Fans have criticized team owner Bob Nutting for not spending more to help the team.

There is some good news in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have one of the best rotations in Major League Baseball. The Bucs pitchers are 13th collectively in MLB in team ERA, per league stats. Several pitchers though have been mentioned as possible trade candidates for the team, including Mitch Keller. The Chicago Cubs are just one of the teams interested in Keller.

The Pirates are looking to sweep the Mets on Sunday, without Santana. His suspension was cut down from four games to three.