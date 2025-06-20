On Thursday, Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana got into an altercation with a fan in the visitor's bullpen during a game against the Detroit Tigers. A video displayed the pitcher taking a swing at a fan while words were exchanged. Santana received a four-game suspension as a result of his actions, something that was announced on Friday, via Jomboy Media. According to FOX Sports: MLB, Santana was also fined an “undisclosed amount” and is appealing the four-game suspension.

Santana, a 29-year-old pitcher, has pitched well throughout the 2025 campaign. He currently holds a 1.72 ERA to go along with five saves across 32 total appearances. The veteran right-handed hurler will be missed in the Pirates' bullpen once his final suspension decision is announced after his current appeal.

Santana has become one of the most underrated relievers in the sport. After spending time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and New York Yankees, Santana joined the Pirates in 2024. Prior to the '24 campaign, Santana had often turned in mediocre results on the mound. In 2024, though, he pitched to a stellar 2.44 ERA in 39 outings.

With the Pirates continuing to struggle — Pittsburgh currently holds a 30-46 record which places them last in the National League Central division — Santana could emerge as a trade candidate. The Pirates are going to sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline and a talented reliever such as Santana will likely catch contenders' attention.

For now, Santana is focused on helping the Pirates as they begin a series with the Rangers on Friday night. It remains to be seen what his final suspension will ultimately look like after he made the decision to appeal it on Friday. One has to imagine he will miss at least a couple of games, but that will be the league's call in the end.