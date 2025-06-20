Though rain has delayed the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Detroit Tigers, it hasn't cooled down tensions. On Wednesday, fans expressed outrage at a delayed match-up between Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes due to bad weather. 

Thus leading to a doubleheader on Thursday. The Tigers won the first game 9-2. As the second game remains delayed in the bottom of the 9th, tied at 4, the tensions are still boiling over. 

A video captured shows a Pirates relief pitcher being aggressive toward fans in the bullpen, per Jomboy Media. Ironically, it was Pirates fans that Santana was swinging at and potentially slapped one.

Afterward, he had to be escorted down the tunnel of the bullpen by one of the coaches. 

Santana is currently 2-1 with a 1.72 ERA and five saves. He has been with the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2024, after the New York Yankees waived him. 

Since then, Santana has become known for his fastball and sinker pitchers, both of which have a high velocity. In terms of temperament, Santana has developed a personality characterized by positivity, confidence, and dedication. 

It is unknown as to what led Santana to take a swing at Pirates fans. But it isn't the first time this has happened, not specifically with Santana. 

The complex relationship between athletes and fans 

Sometimes, the relationship between athletes and fans can be tempestuous. As is the case with former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins. 

Cousins was suspended from the rest of his season in Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional after an on-court altercation with a fan. Fans often feel an emotional and passionate connection to athletes, either rooting or jeering them. 

Sometimes, those passions can lead to ugly behavior. Fans can sometimes be hostile or aggressive towards athletes, both in person and online, in some cases resulting in an athlete requesting that a fan be escorted out of the game.