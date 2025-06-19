The Pittsburgh Pirates are having yet another tough season. They are 16 games under .500, and the team has struggled to get anything going. One of the lone bright spots on the team is National League Cy Young candidate Paul Skenes. Other than Skenes, Pittsburgh has yet to figure anything out. However, there are a few trade candidates that can generate a decent return for the Pirates at the MLB trade deadline.

Heading into Thursday, the Pirates rank 29th in batting average, 30th in slugging percentage, T29 in OPS, T29 in home runs, and dead last in runs scored. Their offensive output has been the main reason for their struggles, and Pittsburgh has to find a way to rebuild that part of the team. The pitchers have plenty of potential, and Skenes is not going anywhere, so the offense has to be the main priority.

Looking at the roster, Pittsburgh has quite a few players nearing the end of their contract. Specifically, there are three players that could help the Pirates rebuild their offense.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa would be a solid platoon player

Getting rid of one of the better hitters in order to rebuild the offense seems a bit strange. However, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 30 years old, and he is not the future at shortstop in Pittsburgh.

On the year, IKF is slashing .284/.332/.358 with one home run, 15 RBI, 22 runs scored, and 58 total hits in 61 games played. He is not a player that will hit for a lot of power, but his contact numbers are fantastic, and he plays a solid shortstop.

Per Baseball Savant, the former fourth-round pick is in the 90th percentile in squared-up percentage, 91st percentile in whiff percentage, and 84th percentile in strikeout percentage. Additionally, he has made just six errors at shortstop, and he can play a few other positions around the infield. If a team is looking for a true platoon player that will make a lot of contact, Kiner-Falefa is the man for the job.

Andrew Heaney could generate a good return

Andrew Heaney has been one of the bigger surprises in baseball. He had a pretty good year in 2024, but 2025 has been even better. Heading into the summer months, and as the trade deadline approaches, Heaney is going to be one of the better starting pitchers on the market.

On the season, Heaney has made 14 starts, and thrown 78.1 innings. In those innings, the left-handed pitcher has a 3.33 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts, 24 walks, and opponents are batting just .218 off him. Heaney has been able to give the Pirates a chance to win every time he takes the mound, which is what some playoff contenders will need.

With injuries starting to pile up for a few teams, the Pirates would be smart to trade Heaney for a prospect or two at the deadline.

Caleb Ferguson could help a contending bullpen

Caleb Ferguson is another pitcher on a one-year deal in Pittsburgh. The left-hander has been solid for the Pirates this season, and it would make a lot of sense for the Pirates to ship him to a team that is looking for bullpen help.

On the season, Ferguson has made 32 appearances, which is the most on the team. In those outings, he as accumulated 29.2 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts, 12 walks, a .221 oBA, and he owns a 3.34 ERA. He has not been a closer for Pittsburgh, which is something a lot of teams look for in mid-season trades. But, Ferguson does have eight holds on the year, which indicates that he has been put into high-leverage situations.

There are going to be multiple teams looking for bullpen help before the end of July. If the Pirates want to win the deadline, trading Caleb Ferguson should be a priority.