The Milwaukee Brewers' series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday featured two of baseball’s most exciting young pitching talents. Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes got the start for Pittsburgh and Milwaukee sent out flame-throwing phenom Jacob Misiorowski.

The Brewers’ rookie sensation has been even better than advertised since Milwaukee called up the top pitching prospect earlier this month. Misiorowski has accomplished something remarkable every time he’s taken the mound in the majors. And his latest start was no exception.

Misiorowski recorded a career-high 8 strikeouts against the Pirates Wednesday, per MLB. While his career consists of just three starts so far, the Brewers’ righty has been utterly dominant as batters are hitting .030 against him.

Brewers’ rookie Jacob Misiorowski overpowered the Pirates

Misiorowski was excellent against the Pirates, out-dueling Skenes to pick up his third win in three tries. He allowed two hits and two walks while racking up a career-best 8 Ks in 5 scoreless innings.

Known for his triple-digit fastball, Misiorowski hit 100 mph on 18 of his 74 pitches against the Pirates. And he cranked things up in the fourth inning, throwing back-to-back 102 mph four-seamers, striking out an overmatched Oneil Cruz swinging.

Article Continues Below

Jacob Misiorowski, Back-to-Back 102 mph Heaters. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/2bK3M6tLos — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

After three starts, Misiorowski has a 1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. He’s held opposing teams scoreless in two of his three outings.

In his MLB debut against the Cardinals, Misiorowski had a no-hitter going when he left the game after 5 innings with cramps. Then, after beating the Twins, he became the only pitcher in 125 years with more wins than hits allowed over his first two starts. Now Misiorowski has a new career-high strikeout total.

The Brewers have been hot of late, after Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the Pirates, Milwaukee has won six of the last seven games. And the team is 9-3 since Misiorowski debuted on June 12.

The Brewers improved to 45-36 with the hot streak. The team is now two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central after being 5.5 games back just two weeks ago.