Chaim Bloom’s recent comments paint clearer picture of Red Sox’ MLB trade deadline plans

The Boston Red Sox have been about as streaky as a club can be in 2022. Boston looked lost at the beginning of the year, then looked like one of the best teams in the sport immediately after. It’s a style of play that has made their plans for the upcoming MLB trade deadline difficult to decipher.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom spoke to the media on Tuesday, strongly hinting at Boston’s stance for the August 2 deadline, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston.

“It’s useful shorthand, but internally we hate thinking that way. And I don’t think anybody around here likes thinking that way,” Bloom told NESN’s Tom Caron on Tuesday. “I can tell you, like I said, I think everybody kind of moved between what happened before the break and what happened this weekend and wrote off this group. We’re not.

“We’re trying to make the postseason. So, whatever that means — we’re going to explore a lot of stuff. Some of them might be things people expect, some of them might not be. But you know, we want to get this group into the postseason.”

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Red Sox could buy and sell at the MLB trade deadline. Listening to Chaim Bloom, it sounds like he has one goal and one goal only: making the 2022 postseason.

While that approach certainly could include offloading a veteran who is an impending free agent, it’s far more likely that such a strategy would include the Red Sox shopping for players at the MLB trade deadline.

Boston may indeed do a bit of buying and selling. But fans should expect them to lean more towards the buying side of things after hearing Chaim Bloom speak.