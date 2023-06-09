Boston Red Sox SP Chris Sale is currently dealing with an injury. Sale was recently placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation. The left-hander received another unfortunate injury update on Friday, as it was reported the Red Sox transferred Sale to the 60-day IL, per Bob Nightengale.

The Red Sox understood Sale could be out for a long time. He's consistently dealt with injury concerns over the years, but Boston was previously unsure of his exact timetable. Given this move though, the earliest Sale can return would be in August.

The Red Sox will have a difficult decision to make in August. If Sale is healthy once he's eligible to return from the IL, the Red Sox will ease him back into game-action. However, one has to wonder if we will even see Sale pitch again in 2023 if the Red Sox are out of contention. Boston may opt for him to focus on 2024 if the team doesn't have a chance at the playoffs.

If the Sox are contending though, then they will likely try to bring Chris Sale back if possible. He's still a very talented pitcher who could make a pivotal difference during a stretch run.

For now, all we know is that Sale will be out until August with his injury. The Red Sox are currently in last place in the AL East, sitting 14 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays. That said, a run at a Wild Card spot is still feasible for Boston.

Chris Sale's absence certainly won't help matters though.