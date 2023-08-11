There are certain people in life you are just always drawn to, regardless of their past baggage. Even after a litany of injuries and inexplicable setbacks, Boston Red Sox fans cannot get enough of Chris Sale. All of the past pain disappears as soon as he is activated off the injury list. This is not a toxic relationship, though. The team is truly the best version of itself with the southpaw healthy.

Well, get ready, Fenway Faithful because the seven-time All-Star is finally back in action after missing more than two months with a stress reaction in his shoulder blade. Boston optioned Brandon Walter to Triple-A to clear room for Sale, who will take the mound against the Detroit Tigers Friday, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

The Sox did not do much at the MLB trade deadline, instead banking on the reinforcements they knew were on the way. With Sale back in the clubhouse, manager Alex Cora essentially has his team at full-force. It might be too late to make a meaningful playoff push, though.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Boston was swept in a pivotal series against the Toronto Blue Jays last weekend and now sits four games behind their divisional foe for the third and final American League Wild Card slot. Chris Sale might need to channel his 2017-18 form if the Red Sox are to truly muscle their way into October. He has had a roller-coaster 2023 campaign thus far, so nothing can be ruled out.

The 34-year-old's 4.58 ERA and 1.19 WHIP does not tell the whole story, as he put together a dominant month of May following his brutal start to the season. Another long rehab makes it difficult for Sale to pick up where he left off, but this fan base is ready to latch onto any hope that sneaks its way over the Green Monster.

It re-enters the atmosphere Friday night in Boston, when the embattled lefty looks to validate all of that good faith against the Tigers.