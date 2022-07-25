Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday. And that moment has led to many reminiscing about his career.

Ortiz retired in 2016, after 20 years in the big leagues. He broke in during the 1997 season with the Minnesota Twins, however, he spent just six seasons there. He is undeniably most known for his 14 years with the Red Sox.

Ortiz signed with the Seattle Mariners in 1992. The Mariners made a mistake, however, as they traded him to the Twins in 1996.

Ortiz is undeniably one of the most clutch players in the history of baseball. And he recently spoke with MLB Network about those clutch moments.

“Easiest way to explain it is I got nothing to lose,” Ortiz said on MLB Network, via NESN, when asked about how he remained clutch. “I guess I realized, at one point, I was doing something I knew was going to put my family in a better situation, better lifestyle. I was all in.”

The 46-year-old Red Sox legend holds many postseason records for the team. He has the most hits (80), home runs (17), and RBIs (57) in Boston postseason history, just to name a few.

“Every team has their key players… and I guess I was one of those guys,” Ortiz said. “I’ll tell you what, I want to win. I want to win so bad. That’s all I care about, winning. I guess I was too cocky about it.”

Ortiz said that the idea of losing in the World Series was a thought he couldn’t stand. He certainly wanted to avoid feeling that pain in the postseason.

“I always thought about going to the World Series and losing. I always had a nightmare about it. You go through the season beating the opposition, then you get to the World Series, and then you have to pack to go home because you lost,” Ortiz said.

“I used to have nightmares about that. I’m not saying that’s why I was so good in World Series, but that was part of my fear. I can imagine how that feels.”