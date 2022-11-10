By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published 19 hours ago



The Boston Red Sox finished dead last in the American League East this season. The biggest problem was easily the starting pitching. The Red Sox are making the preliminary moves in attempts to improve that part of the team.

According to MassLive reporter Chris Cotillo, Garrett Whitlock is headed toward the starting rotation and he might not be alone.

“Red Sox told Garrett Whitlock he will almost certainly be a starter in 2023, per Brian O’Halloran. They also plan to have Tanner Houck build up as a starter but there’s still a chance he could pitch out of the bullpen,” Cotillo tweeted.

Boston is planning on building up Tanner Houck’s arm strength to add him to the rotation as well.

Whitlock was initially selected by the New York Yankees in the 18th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The Red Sox acquired him following Tommy John surgery in 2020. Last season, he showed off his abilities at times. Boston used him in a number of roles, including starting, as a set up man and as the Red Sox closer. He pitched to a 3.45 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 82 K’s over 78 1/3 innings.

He was shut down late in the season and underwent hip surgery in October. The expectation is that he will be ready to begin the season as one of the five starters for the Red Sox.

Chris Sale, James Paxton and Kutter Crawford all dealt with injuries last season. Michael Wacha was the team’s best starter with a surprisingly exceptional season. But he is a free agent and unlikely to return to Boston.