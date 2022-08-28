Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level.

In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.

Duran was a clear choice to be sent down amid his struggles with the team. He has not performed as good as the team expected him to be defensively, and his display at the dish hasn’t been encouraging as well–slashing just .220/.283/.365 with three homers in 219 plate appearances.

Before he was sent to the minor leagues, though, Cora made sure to give Duran some reminders on what he needs to work on so his second stint in the big leagues (whenever it comes) will be better. According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, he advised Duran to “to focus less on power and more on getting on base and improving defensively.”

Jarren Duran was optioned to make room for Trevor Story. Cora said they want him to focus less on power and more on getting on base and improving defensively. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 27, 2022

There is no doubt that Jarren Duran is an exciting prospect for the Red Sox, and his raw talent and athleticism is certainly something that teams don’t find very often from top prospects. Nonetheless, if there is one thing his stint with Boston has proven, it’s the fact that he still needs some polishing and experience to really succeed in the MLB.

Hopefully Duran heeds Alex Cora’s advice and works on his weaknesses. That should ensure that he’ll be able to stay in the major league when his name is called up again.