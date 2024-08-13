The night of the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox clash wasn't the best. Jarren Duran's suspension lasts for two games without pay. The team from Massachusetts will surely lose depth. However, Alex Cora has bigger concerns when it comes to this type of behavior.

The Red Sox are doing everything they can to ensure that the Jarren Duran suspension never happens again. They are going to donate his salary to the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. While all these external measures are being carried out after that incident in the Astros game, internal fixes are also being done. It all starts with Alex Cora and how he feels about the situation as the Red Sox manager, via Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

“It’s hard to say, ‘We have to move forward,’ because we’re not moving forward, we have to work. There’s a lot of work that we have to do. Not only Duran as a person but us as a group. And we will do that. … He made a big mistake. He’s living with it, right? And as a manager, I have got to do my job. As a person, there’s more from my end, right?” he said.

What happened with Jarren Duran during the Red Sox and Astros matchup?

The Red Sox outfielder and a fan went at each other during the sixth inning against the Astros. A fan was audibly heard in the broadcast while Duran got ready to take the bat. They were shouting ‘tennis racket' at the slugger. Eventually, Duran got sick of the situation and called the fan some very unsavory words. This all led to Duran's suspension.

Alex Cora noted how this was a lapse in his leadership within the Red Sox system. So, he's offering to personally help his outfielder get out of the situation.

“It’s not about what’s gonna happen tonight and the roster and all that. This is what I’m gonna do as a person to support him and help him to be better. And from my end, from my perspective, ‘Alex,’ not ‘A.C.,’ but ‘Alex’ will be there for him. I’m gonna be there for him and try to help,” he added.

Now, Duran will have to reflect and not be able to play the games he loves the most. Hopefully, these consequences are enough such that it no longer happens again.