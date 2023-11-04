Justin Turner made a final decision on his player option, following a highly productive 2023 season with the Red Sox

A new era of Boston Red Sox baseball is officially underway. That's what fans are hoping for, at least, as new front office leader Craig Breslow prepares for a vitally important offseason. Many hope that his long to-do list includes bringing back one of the team's standout players and most valuable clubhouse presences.

Justin Turner declined the $13.4 million player option in his contract, per the team, and is officially a free agent. Red Sox Nation would surely like to see the veteran infielder/designated hitter return to Feway Park next season, but he is sure to have plenty of suitors.

The 38-year-old just continues to produce year after year. He batted .276, belted 26 home runs and drove in a career-high 96 RBIs in 146 games played in 2023. Turner has been in a bunch of big games and is tailor-made for the current playing style, especially with the rule changes. It benefits Boston to try to reach a new deal with him in free agency.

Although the two-time All-Star has only been with the franchise for one year, he is an instant fan favorite. The Fenway Faithful are exasperated by seeing so many competent and beloved players find new homes and win championships elsewhere. Not all of those departures can be placed squarely on management's shoulders, but retaining someone like Justin Turner sends a strong message that the Red Sox are firmly committed to winning in 2024.

Fans will not accept anything less after another last-place finish in the arduous American League East. Turner is clearly appreciated by the city and the organization. It will be interesting how much the front office covets his ample contributions this winter.