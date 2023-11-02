New Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow said starting pitching is a priority for the organization.

New Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow is holding his introductory press conference today, and he made it clear that the team needs to get better from a starting pitching standpoint.

“Pitching, and specifically starting pitching, is an area of need in this organization,” Craig Breslow said, via Alex Speier of NESN.

The good news is not only that Breslow is a former pitcher himself, he was a part of the Chicago Cubs and had a big role in their pitching department. Building a good pitching staff with the Red Sox will be the biggest task.

Luckily, there should be plenty of starting pitching available this offseason. In free agency, Japanese superstar starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto headlines the starting pitching market, but veterans Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery are part of a strong free agent class for starting pitchers. Also, names like Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber could be available on the trade market.

It would be a shock if Breslow and the Red Sox do not add some type of starting pitching this offseason. The team has a solid offense on paper, headlined by third baseman Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox finished in last place with a 78-84 record. It was the second year in a row that the Red Sox finished with that record and ended up in last place in the American League East.

It will be interesting to see how Breslow approaches this very pivotal offseason for the Red Sox. Someone like Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Blake Snell would be big additions.