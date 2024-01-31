The MLB insider called out Boston for a lack of effort this offseason.

The Boston Red Sox haven't had a successful offseason in terms of acquiring big-name free agents.

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and every other free agent seemingly was linked to Boston among other teams, before ultimately signing elsewhere.

MLB Ken Rosenthal appeared on the Foul Territory podcast, and he ripped into the Red Sox, saying they're not trying:

"They're not trying the way they should be trying"@Ken_Rosenthal thinks the @RedSox should be spending more and trying harder to build a winning team. ▶️ https://t.co/Tvvb42Hy9B pic.twitter.com/0J5FMYdGP8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 30, 2024

Said Rosenthal on the Red Sox, “They're not trying the way they should be trying.”

He thinks that Boston should be spending more and trying harder to build a winning team, which is a common refrain among Red Sox fans lately.

Boston could still use more help in the starting rotation, and the team is reportedly spending more time exploring the trade market than looking at free agents like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.

The lack of urgency by the Red Sox is concerning for Boston fans, especially after the last several years where they let Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and multiple other players go.

Even Chris Sale, who hasn't been the same pitcher for the last several years due to injury, was traded to the Atlanta Braves for prospect Vaughn Grissom. Grissom is an intriguing talent, but he's not likely the kind of win-now player that the Red Sox should be looking for if they hope to compete with the Tampa Bay Rays and upgraded New York Yankees.

Sale is owed $27.5 million in 2024, and has a $20 million club option for 2025, and the Red Sox are reportedly sending the Braves $17 million as part of the deal.

There's still time for Boston to add one of the few meaningful free agents left on the board, but it seems more likely that they aren't interested in doing so.