The Red Sox reportedly are looking more into the trade market for pitching help than the free agent market this offseason.

The Boston Red Sox made two significant moves in the last week, signing Lucas Giolito and trading Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves for Vaughn Grissom. However, Boston could still use more help in the starting rotation, and the team is reportedly spending more time exploring the trade market than looking at free agents like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

When it comes to options on the trade market, names like Dylan Cease, Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber stick out as options. Dylan Cease seems like the most-likely name to be moved, and the Red Sox do have the prospect capital to make it work, even though it might take a significant haul. Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber are rentals, and both of their current teams are trying to contend in their divisions, so it is not a lock that either of those names get traded.

Blake Snell is the top remaining free agent starting pitcher after Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Jordan Montgomery will likely get the biggest contract after Snell. It seems as if the Red Sox, at least as of this moment, are not engaged with those two.

Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga could be an option as well, and he likely will get a cheaper deal than Snell or Montgomery, but it is unclear if the Red Sox will be in play for him, as he could get more than $100 million.

Regardless, the Red Sox need more help for their rotation going into 2024, and it will be interesting to see if Craig Breslow can pull off a trade for one of the arms available. To contend in what should be a strong American League East in 2024, Boston will likely need to add more pitching help to the rotation.